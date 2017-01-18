Kiribati ready to work land

/ Front page / News

KIRIBATI President Taneti Mamau has assured that development plans for the new piece of land purchased by his Government in Cakaudrove would benefit everyone.

While visiting the villagers of Naviavia yesterday, Mr Mamau said the piece of land at Natoavatu would be used for agricultural purposes and investment.

He said planting of vegetables and yaqona would be a major trade from the piece of land.

"Yaqona is a common trade in most Pacific Island nations including Kiribati and is a popular drink among the young people," he said.

"I am sure it is more popular in Fiji and this trade generates good business so we will plant vegetables and yaqona on this piece of land to supply to the markets.

"There won't be anything drastic on this piece of land in terms of the land ownership but we reflected on the impact of climate change which is why we purchased this land."

Mr Mamau said climate change was no longer an international issue but had now become a terror that stared at the faces of Pacific Islanders.

"So the Kiribati Government looked at other options in trying to find other suitable places to escape the consequences of climate change.

"We found this piece of land here in Fiji and bought it for investment including agricultural development.

"My Government is now keen to come and develop this land. We will be neighbours and will look out for each other's needs and help one another.

"We have only been in office for 10 months but we are ready to come and develop this piece of land."

The purchased land is 5500 acres of the Natoavatu Estate which sits beside the village of Naviavia.

It was purchased in 2014.