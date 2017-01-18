Fiji Time: 9:30 PM on Wednesday 18 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Kiribati ready to work land

Serafina Silaitoga
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

KIRIBATI President Taneti Mamau has assured that development plans for the new piece of land purchased by his Government in Cakaudrove would benefit everyone.

While visiting the villagers of Naviavia yesterday, Mr Mamau said the piece of land at Natoavatu would be used for agricultural purposes and investment.

He said planting of vegetables and yaqona would be a major trade from the piece of land.

"Yaqona is a common trade in most Pacific Island nations including Kiribati and is a popular drink among the young people," he said.

"I am sure it is more popular in Fiji and this trade generates good business so we will plant vegetables and yaqona on this piece of land to supply to the markets.

"There won't be anything drastic on this piece of land in terms of the land ownership but we reflected on the impact of climate change which is why we purchased this land."

Mr Mamau said climate change was no longer an international issue but had now become a terror that stared at the faces of Pacific Islanders.

"So the Kiribati Government looked at other options in trying to find other suitable places to escape the consequences of climate change.

"We found this piece of land here in Fiji and bought it for investment including agricultural development.

"My Government is now keen to come and develop this land. We will be neighbours and will look out for each other's needs and help one another.

"We have only been in office for 10 months but we are ready to come and develop this piece of land."

The purchased land is 5500 acres of the Natoavatu Estate which sits beside the village of Naviavia.

It was purchased in 2014.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63750.6185
JPY 55.628252.6282
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.64840.6234
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant
  2. Ministry to defend its workers
  3. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies
  4. Gift of horses
  5. Party politics
  6. Test for Baber
  7. No heavy vehicles on Bau road
  8. Kiribati ready to work land
  9. No official correspondence on Netanyahu visit
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  2. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  3. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  5. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted Thursday (12 Jan)
  6. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  7. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  8. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  9. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)