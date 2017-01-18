Fiji Time: 9:29 PM on Wednesday 18 January

Goes clarifies on drainage

Luisa Qiolevu
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

FIJI Roads Authority's general manager network operations and maintenance, Aram Goes has reiterated to the public that driveways and access ways are the responsibility of the owner or persons wanting access.

This follows complaints from a few residents along Siberia Rd, Korotari and Naselelevu early this month.

"The FRA does not have jurisdiction or public funds to carry out drainage clearing on non-FRA roads," he said.

Mr Goes said the FRA had a process for permit applications for all driveways constructed by owners.

"This is to ensure these are built to the correct size, levels and standards so the drainage channels are not obstructed," he said.

"This is often ignored by property owners who then blame the FRA when blockage occurs," he added.

Mr Goes said in many cases roadside drains outlet through drains that cross private property.

"An additional problem is that many roadsides have poorly constructed driveways cutting across them with poorly constructed pipes under the driveways that obstruct the flow of water that may lead to flooded roads ," he said.

"Residents are encouraged to keep all waterways and drains clear and free from obstructions."








