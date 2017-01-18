Dama highway claims third road fatality

/ Front page / News

LIFE will never be the same for Manisha Chand who lost her husband, Ronald Chand in yesterday's road accident at Dama Village in Bua.

Mr Chand is the third road accident victim along Dama highway within a span of two weeks, after the loss of two lives on New Year's Eve.

It is understood that Mr Chand, 32, was on his way to Lautoka on a business trip.

The tragic news was not accepted by Mrs Chand who was at a loss for words.

"I don't know what I'm going to do without him," she said.

Mrs Chand said her husband was a hardworking man.

"I still cannot believe that he is gone from me. It felt as if he was still around and I wish that this news was just some bad dream so I can come out of it."

Mrs Chand said she never thought that her husband's departure from home at about 4am yesterday would be their final farewell.

"His last words to me was that he will be back. It hurts so bad knowing that he will never return."

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed that the accident occurred after 5am yesterday. It is alleged the 50-year-old driver of the carrier lost control of the vehicle which the victim was in, causing it to veer off the road hitting the bus bound for Nabouwalu.

"The driver of the carrier is admitted at the Nabouwalu Hospital as investigations continue," Ms Naisoro said.

Mr Chand, originally from Lautoka was the manager of Walt Smith International, Ltd in Labasa.