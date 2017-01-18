Fiji Time: 9:28 PM on Wednesday 18 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

No official correspondence on Netanyahu visit

Nasik Swami
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's office has not received any official correspondence regarding the official visit by the Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Fiji.

Permanent secretary in the Prime Minister's Office Yogesh Karan confirmed this yesterday.

"Yes, he did indicate that and we still have not received official communication as yet," he said.

Mr Karan said any correspondence regarding the official visit of a PM went through certain protocols before it was made known.

Mr Netanyahu announced his visit to Fiji in November after the official visit by Mr Bainimarama to Israel. According to the Israel Times, Mr Netanyahu said his official visit to Fiji was part of a continuing bid to bolster his country's standing in international forums such as the United Nations.

"Why am I going to Fiji? Because 15 countries, 15 islands that each one has a vote in the UN are coming to that meeting," Mr Netanyahu said.

Addressing American Jewish leaders via videoconference, Mr Netanyahu indicated that his trip to the tiny island nation with about 910,000 inhabitants, which he said was slightly more than Jerusalem, would take place in the framework of his planned visit to Singapore and Australia in February.

"I'm telling you that it will be no more than a decade, and possibly a lot sooner, that the automatic majority against Israel in the UN will collapse, and Israel will actually find a fair hearing there. Now it's not going to happen tomorrow. But it'll happen, and sooner rather than later."

The Israel Times reported that no sitting Israeli Prime Minister had ever visited Fiji.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63750.6185
JPY 55.628252.6282
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.64840.6234
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant
  2. Ministry to defend its workers
  3. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies
  4. Gift of horses
  5. Party politics
  6. Test for Baber
  7. No heavy vehicles on Bau road
  8. Kiribati ready to work land
  9. No official correspondence on Netanyahu visit
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  2. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  3. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  5. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted Thursday (12 Jan)
  6. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  7. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  8. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  9. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)