No official correspondence on Netanyahu visit

/ Front page / News

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's office has not received any official correspondence regarding the official visit by the Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Fiji.

Permanent secretary in the Prime Minister's Office Yogesh Karan confirmed this yesterday.

"Yes, he did indicate that and we still have not received official communication as yet," he said.

Mr Karan said any correspondence regarding the official visit of a PM went through certain protocols before it was made known.

Mr Netanyahu announced his visit to Fiji in November after the official visit by Mr Bainimarama to Israel. According to the Israel Times, Mr Netanyahu said his official visit to Fiji was part of a continuing bid to bolster his country's standing in international forums such as the United Nations.

"Why am I going to Fiji? Because 15 countries, 15 islands that each one has a vote in the UN are coming to that meeting," Mr Netanyahu said.

Addressing American Jewish leaders via videoconference, Mr Netanyahu indicated that his trip to the tiny island nation with about 910,000 inhabitants, which he said was slightly more than Jerusalem, would take place in the framework of his planned visit to Singapore and Australia in February.

"I'm telling you that it will be no more than a decade, and possibly a lot sooner, that the automatic majority against Israel in the UN will collapse, and Israel will actually find a fair hearing there. Now it's not going to happen tomorrow. But it'll happen, and sooner rather than later."

The Israel Times reported that no sitting Israeli Prime Minister had ever visited Fiji.