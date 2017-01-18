Fiji Time: 9:30 PM on Wednesday 18 January

Reddy: Children need to work hard

Litia Cava
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says there is a need for children to work hard in school this year.

Dr Reddy said Government provided opportunities and resources to students to ensure they achieved the best in school.

"We need a partnership approach to educate our children and we need our parents to rise up and take this challenge of helping us in assisting children to realise their dreams," he said.

"We hope that our teachers deliver better this year in terms of students' performance."

Dr Reddy's comments came as thousands of students started the new school year yesterday, with some still in tents.








