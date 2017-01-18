Fiji Time: 9:28 PM on Wednesday 18 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

A MAN was chatting with a friend on Facebook messenger from the comfort of his mosquito net at home.

One of his friends was standing in line at a bank somewhere.

"Boy, sa full ca na bank qo (the bank is very full)," the friend messaged.

Beachcomber heard the friend then said he would go to the ATM.

However, he later went back to the bank line as the ATM line was longer.

"Some people should decide what they came to do in the bank and not arrive and start asking questions. Don't know how these kinds of people even have money to bank," the friend messaged again from the bank.

Talk about frustration!








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63750.6185
JPY 55.628252.6282
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.64840.6234
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant
  2. Ministry to defend its workers
  3. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies
  4. Gift of horses
  5. Party politics
  6. Test for Baber
  7. No heavy vehicles on Bau road
  8. Kiribati ready to work land
  9. No official correspondence on Netanyahu visit
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  2. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  3. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  4. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  5. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted Thursday (12 Jan)
  6. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  7. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  8. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  9. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)