FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

A MAN was chatting with a friend on Facebook messenger from the comfort of his mosquito net at home.

One of his friends was standing in line at a bank somewhere.

"Boy, sa full ca na bank qo (the bank is very full)," the friend messaged.

Beachcomber heard the friend then said he would go to the ATM.

However, he later went back to the bank line as the ATM line was longer.

"Some people should decide what they came to do in the bank and not arrive and start asking questions. Don't know how these kinds of people even have money to bank," the friend messaged again from the bank.

Talk about frustration!