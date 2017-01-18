Health setback

/ Front page / News

Ministry of Health and Medical Services permanent secretary Philip Davies says problems such as shortage of supplies and machines in the ministry are partly because of a lack of money and partly because they have not managed available resources as well as they should.

Mr Davies made the comments at the induction of new doctors in Suva yesterday.

He was responding to questions from new doctors and was asked how the ministry would address the shortfall in supplies that were experienced in the public health sphere.

He said his team was working on issues with managing resources such as medicine and equipment.

"We need to look at the issue of the supply chain to get medicines from the wholesaler, to the stores, to the health centres," he said.

"But we can do better, we can make better use of the resources that we have."

Mr Davies also said the ministry needed to look at putting money aside to maintain equipment that was either purchased or given.

"The other thing is that we are very good at building things or buying things, but we don't set aside the money to maintain them.

"So you know quite often we'll get these donations, so we'll get this new ECG machine and we won't make allowances in the budget to maintain it or repair it, or to buy consumables that you need to keep the machine running.

"And I think that's something that we need to look at."

Mr Davies also said he understood there were issues of waste in the public health system, but this was a problem all over the world.

"Things will get better, I'm pretty confident that they will, but it's not going to happen quickly."