Ministry to defend its workers

+ Enlarge this image Intern Fazia Farisha Ali, centre, with her colleagues during induction at Studio 6 Apartment yesterday. A total of 88 doctors have joined the health sector. Picture: RAMA

THE Health and Medical Services Ministry will defend any of its staff members who have been falsely accused on social media or other public forums, says the ministry's permanent secretary Philip Davies.

Mr Davies made this comment at the Ministry of Health and Medical Services 2017 doctors induction ceremony in Suva yesterday.

He was responding to concerns raised by the doctors on the negative criticism faced by doctors and medical professionals on social media through postings and pictures uploaded by the public showing health workers on their mobile phones.

The doctors had highlighted that the use of technology and devices such as mobile phones assisted in their field of work but this was sometimes misconstrued by the public.

"It is unfair if someone chooses to go public with unjustified criticism and certainly my view on that would be if any of our staff, doctors, nurses, orderlies, anyone, if they are inappropriately accused, I will defend them, the organisation will defend them," Mr Davies said.

"So, if someone said that you were doing something improper and that gets in the newspaper or whatever, I will do everything within my power to defend you if what you are doing is justified.

"I would much rather that patients who are concerned with what you are doing raise it with you there and then, or maybe raise it with your supervisor."

Mr Davies said although electronic communication was everywhere, health systems around the world were still lagging behind in terms of its use.

He said a formal social media policy was something that could be developed for the ministry.

More than 90 students were inducted as doctors at the event yesterday.