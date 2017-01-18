Contemporary issues affect the youths and children

/ Front page / News

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says Fiji's curriculum does offer development in subject-oriented activities and moral values and family life education classes.

Dr Reddy said this while officiating at the signing of Mind Education Textbook at Holiday Inn in Suva yesterday.

The book Navigating the Heart is written by Pastor Ock Soo Park, the founder of International Youth Fellowship (IYF) based in Korea.

Dr Reddy said the book would help reinforce the ministry's objective in reaching out to students and equipping them to understand life and its challenges.

"Contemporary issues affecting the youths and our children continue to increase," he said.

"Social issues such as drugs, poverty, rape, teenage pregnancy, suicide, negligence, abuse, peer pressure, broken families and loneliness continue to affect the youths.

"They are not able to openly express their thoughts and communicate about their problems. Thus, are not able to change their situations.

"While we are injecting various means and ways to ensure that all children in Fiji attain quality academic education and qualifications, we at the same time are nurturing greater holistic development, which includes training of the mind and heart."

Dr Reddy said the book would be distributed to all schools in Fiji and be used during family life classes.