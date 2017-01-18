Party politics

/ Front page / News

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka will carry out investigations if concerns of disunity within the party are raised with him.

Mr Rabuka said if clearly indicated to him, those involved in causing disunity within the party would be investigated.

Party candidate Viliame Gavoka, who has been confirmed to contest the 2018 General Election under the party's ticket, said for the past two years there has been turmoil within the party and it was a challenge to unite members.

"We have to do some work to unite our people and it's quite a challenge because people have noticed some turmoil in the party for the past two years," Mr Gavoka said.

He revealed that ahead of the 2018 polls, there would be "a lot of commotion" within SODELPA and members would be considering options.

Mr Gavoka said the party needed to convince its members to stay.

"We need to apply ourselves and tell people that we are united. There needs to be a lot of goodwill for our party and that is the challenge that we face. It's a strong sense of commitment."

He said he wanted to unite the party members.

However, Mr Rabuka said, if Mr Gavoka had clearly indicated who were involved and what they were involved with, "we can investigate through our party system".

Mr Rabuka said he was aware of those who objected to his entry into the party as leader, but apart from that there had been no indication of disunity.

He said there had been some differences in the party and its parliamentary caucus on the boycotts and also the difference in views on the increase in MPs allowances.

Otherwise, Mr Rabuka said he had no business in the affairs of the party's parliamentary caucus.