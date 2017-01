/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Giddy-up ... Varanisese Gade, right, travelled from Matuku in the Lau Group to take back three horses from the village of Nadrala in Nadroga. He is joined by Wame Naioko and Eparama Veioba. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

VARANISESE Gade was smiling as he boarded a boat for Lau yesterday afternoon with his three horses.

Mr Gade, 70, of Matuku, arrived in Suva two weeks ago to fetch his horses and also to help his two granddaughters settle into their new schools.

"I am very thankful to the Commissioner Eastern and the Government for fully funding the transportation of my three horses from Nadroga to Matuku Island in Lau," he said.

The horses were a gift to him from the Nadrala villagers.