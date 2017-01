/ Front page / News

Update: 7:53PM Suva-based boxer Sebastian Singh will not fight Brent Dames of Australia because of an injury.

Singh was to fight in the Kiran Boxing Promotion for the WBF Asia Pacific Super lightweight title.

He injured his leg at training on Sunday afternoon.

Promoter Ben Krishna Mudaliar confirmed they were looking for another opponent to feature in the main bout.

The event will be held on February 11 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.