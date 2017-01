/ Front page / News

Update: 7:51PM THE Ministry of Education had discussions with United Nations Children´┐Żs Fund (UNICEF) regarding the production of cartoons for Fijian children.

Minister for Education, Dr Mahendra Reddy stated the only challenge was trying to find a professional to produce the cartoon as there were no local experts.

"The Ministry is ready to provide the content and materials required for the cartoon production," he said.

The commencement of productions will be finalized at a later date.