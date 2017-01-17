Fiji Time: 4:06 AM on Wednesday 18 January

Barber keeps close watch of team

PRAVIN NARAIN
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Update: 7:51PM THE Vodafone Fiji 7s team were training under the watchful eyes of coach Gareth Baber at the Uprising Beach Resort earlier this afternoon.

Baber was keeping a close look on the players before he names the team for the Wellington and Sydney 7s tournaments. 

"The players are having a final preparation and there are players who have impressed me but I will not name them at this stage," he said. 

Fiji is pooled with South Africa, Australia and Japan in the Wellington 7s which will be played from January 28-29. 








