Loud shop music unethical

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:50PM THE Consumer Council of Fiji has pleaded with the business community not to use loud music to lure customers.

Responding to an article published by this newspaper last week, the council�s officer-in-charge, Bindula Devi said it was unethical to lure customers through loud music.

The earlier article, highlighted concerns from the Labasa Chamber of Commerce over unprofessional act of council workers who allegedly removed speakers from their shops while advertising their products during the festive season.

Ms Devi said the businessman then further asserted that the way they saw it there was no professionalism in what they did.

In a statement, the Council wishes to remind the business houses that professionalism is when the traders and service providers behave responsibly and ethically in the market place.