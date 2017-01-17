Fiji Time: 4:06 AM on Wednesday 18 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Loud shop music unethical

LUISA QIOLEVU
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Update: 7:50PM THE Consumer Council of Fiji has pleaded with the business community not to use loud music to lure customers.

Responding to an article published by this newspaper last week, the council�s officer-in-charge,  Bindula Devi said it was unethical to lure customers through loud music.

The earlier article, highlighted concerns from the Labasa Chamber of Commerce over unprofessional act of council workers who allegedly removed speakers from their shops while advertising their products during the festive season.

Ms Devi said the businessman then further asserted that the way they saw it there was no professionalism in what they did.

In a statement, the Council wishes to remind the business houses that professionalism is when the traders and service providers behave responsibly and ethically in the market place.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63860.6196
JPY 55.897952.8979
GBP 0.40050.3925
EUR 0.45630.4443
NZD 0.68890.6559
AUD 0.65100.6260
USD 0.48630.4693

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Breaking barriers
  2. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove
  3. Convicted Thai surrenders travel documents
  4. Reddy: No new reforms
  5. Kings join the race
  6. Brief showers forecast
  7. Bua accident claims second victim
  8. Jannat beats cancer
  9. Wheels on roads
  10. Regional security on forum agenda

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  3. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  4. Ryan wasn't a choice Wednesday (11 Jan)
  5. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  6. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted Thursday (12 Jan)
  7. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  8. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  9. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)