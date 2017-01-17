Tikoca's daughter cross examined

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:47PM THE third defence witness in the trial of suspended Opposition member,Ratu Isoa Tikoca was cross examined by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption(FICAC) yesterday.

Asenaca Tikoca, who is the daughter of Ratu Isoa had informed the court earlier that according to the accounts that she kept, Government owes $4,436 to Ratu Isoa.

Thus prosecutor Rashmi Aslam informed the witness that an examination on the same information showed that Ratu Isoa owes government $11,239.

Ratu Isoa who is charged by FICAC for failing to declare his liabilities before the 2014 General Election appeared before Magistrate Makereta Mua.

FICAC and defence have been given seven days to file for written closing submissions.

The case will be recalled on January 31.