Ministry onto holistic development

LITIA CAVA
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Update: 7:46PM EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the ministry would work on nurturing greater holistic development, which includes training of the mind and heart for children.

He highlighted this officiating at the signing of Mind Education Textbook at Holiday Inn this afternoon.

The book 'Navigating the Heart' is written by Pastor Ock Soo Park, the founder of International Youth Fellowship (IYF) based in Korea.

Dr Reddy said the book will therefore help to reinforce the ministry's objective in reaching out to students and equipping them to understand life and its challenges.

The minister said that the book would be distributed to all schools in Fiji and will be used during Family Life classes.








