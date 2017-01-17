Clean up farms to control beetle

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:44PM COCONUT farmers should clean up their farms to get rid of decaying vegetation and dead standing coconut stems to limit the spread of coconut rhinoceros beetles.

The Ministry of Agriculture gave the advice after a noticeable increase in the number of coconut rhinoceros beetles in Fiji.

According to a statement from the governments information department, the trend was particularly noticeable post-Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"Rhinoceros beetles are one of the major pests of coconuts. It affects the coconuts by feeding on the tender unopened palm fronds leaving a V-cut shape on the leaves which leads to reduction in coconut productivity and in some cases may even kill the plant," the statement said.

The agriculture ministry�s director research Dr. Apaitia Macanawai said there were two biological methods to deal with the beetle, a fungus and a virus, both spread in the field to control the beetles and stop them from feeding on the coconut palms.

"A ground trap is constructed using fallen coconut palms and the fungus and virus are inoculated into the traps. These traps become the breeding sites for adult beetles and when it comes in for breeding, it gets affected with the fungus and virus," Dr Macanawai said.

"The beetles also spread the fungus and virus to other beetles after feeding and mating and once infected the beetles die within three to six weeks."

"The small sachet is attached to the bucket with the pheromone inside the bucket. A chicken mesh is used to cover the top of the bucket and once the beetle enters into the bucket, it is trapped until it dies."

Dr. Macanawai said cleaning the farms to control breeding was a cultural practices.

He added the Ministry of Agriculture could help farmers to control the beetle problem.