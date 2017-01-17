Fiji Time: 4:06 AM on Wednesday 18 January

Geneva mission begin Oceans Conference preparation

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Update: 7:00PM FIJI'S Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva Ambassador Nazhat Shameem Khan yesterday led a meeting to prepare officials who will attend aUN high level meeting that Fiji will host in New York later this year.

According to a statement from the government?s Department of Information, Ambassador

Khan moderated the preparatory briefing which was aimed at raising awareness of The Oceans Conference, within the trade community in Geneva and particularly within the diplomatic community.

Ambassador Khan briefed participants of the meeting about the preparatory processes of the Ocean Conference to be held from 5-9 June 2017 in New York City.

The conference ?aims to be the game changer that will reverse the decline in the health of our ocean for people, planet and prosperity.?

?The meeting was co-convened by the Permanent Missions of Fiji and Sweden to the UN in Geneva,? the government information statement said.

"The meeting was also supported by the offices of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the United Nations Department of Environment and Social Affairs (UNDESA)."

Fiji and Sweden are co-hosting the Oceans Conference. 

The Oceans Conference will amongst other objectives, identify ways for UN member countries to support the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14.

Of the 17 SDGS aimed at transforming the world, goal 14 seeks to "Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources."








