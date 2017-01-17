Bua students begin school in tents

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Kubulau District School inside their tent at the start of school today. Picture: Serafina Silaitoga

Update: 5:58PM TENTS did not deter Bua students from their first day of school at Kubulau District School where the first day was spent organising desks.

Laughter and jokes filled the tent as students shared their adventures of the Christmas holidays.

School manager Anasa Sevukiwai said the classrooms damaged by TC Winston last year has not been repaired.

"We are building three teacher's quarters now and then we will move into building the new classrooms but we don't know when will that happen," he said.