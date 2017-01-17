Fiji Time: 4:05 AM on Wednesday 18 January

Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Update: 4:47PM KIRIBATI President Taneti Mamau has thanked the people of Naviavia in Cakaudrove for accepting them.

Mr Mamau visited the villagers this morning and assured them that the plans on the piece of land his Government purchased would not affect anyone.

"We will be neighbours and we will look after one another," he said.

"There are investment plans mapped out for the piece of land and we will also plant vegetables and yaqona as it is a good trade."

The 5500 acres of land of Natoavatu Estate, beside Naviavia village was purchased by the Kiribati Government in 2014 for investment purposes.

Mr Mamau said the impact of climate change forced them to look at other options of purchasing land for development and investment purposes.








