/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Doctors Setareki Rabukawaqa (left) and Dexter Thomas Chute at an induction ceremony for new doctors which took place at Studio 6 yesterday. Picture: Rama

Update: 4:44PM MORE than 90 doctors were inducted into the health sector at an induction ceremony in Suva this afternoon.

The doctors have completed their theoretical training at the Fiji School of Medicine and the required internship practices at various hospitals and health centres in the country.

Permanent secretary for Health, Philip Davis said the doctors would now be able to enter the health system and lead medical teams and provide health care to all Fijians.