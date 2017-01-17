Buddy program assists first timers

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:42PM STUDENTS under the First Year Experience (FYE) Buddy program are ready to start the new year at the University of the South Pacific.

The buddy program was launched last year at USP as an initiative to pair existing students with new students to help the incoming students adapt to university life.

FYE Coordinator Ronil Prasad said buddies were usually assigned tp around 10 to 15 new students at the beginning of the year to assist in locating classrooms, using the school website and accessing other services provided by the school.

"The first year of the buddy program was successful as new students were given the reassurance that there was someone available to guide them if they were ever in need."

"I know how difficult it is to start at a new place where everything feels foreign but you are no longer a stranger the moment you meet a Buddy," Mr Prasad said.

The numbers of buddies have increased from 150 last year to 250 students this year to cater to the increasing number of students enrolled at USP.

USP orientation will be from January 30 until February 4.