Update: 4:37PM THROUGH the rural roads program, the Fiji Roads Authority has managed to consult with the relevant stakeholders on the road priorities of each division.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said this was part of the organisations transformational reforms to ensure more engage with local authorities.

Mr Hutchinson added that 11 of the 13 local municipalities had also submitted their priorities for road works within its boundaries.