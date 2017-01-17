Fiji Time: 4:06 AM on Wednesday 18 January

Nair in Japan for Pac ministers meeting

VISHAAL KUMAR
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Update: 3:27PM PERMANENT Secretary for Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Ravindran Robin Nair is in Japan attending the Third Ministerial Interim Meeting (MIM3) of the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM).

The meeting will review the outcomes and implementation progress of PALM 7 in 2015, and begin discussions on PALM 8 in 2018 and will be attended by 16 Forum members. 

The PALM was initiated by Japan in 1997 to strengthen relations with Forum Island Countries and work jointly towards the development of the Pacific region. 








