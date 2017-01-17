No water at Grantham Road

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:12PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers living in parts of Grantham Road, Suva that water supply is currently disrupted until 4pm today.

Areas affected Include the Nairai Road Junction to Nailuva Road where the interruption in supply is a result of a burst main opposite RC Manubhai along Grantham Rd.

WAF is kindly advising its customers living in the area to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period and water carts will be on standby to service to the affected areas when needed.

The authority regrets any inconvenience caused to customers and hopes to restore supply by 5pm today.