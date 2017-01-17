Bua accident claims second victim

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The road death toll now stands at 2 for the year.

Update: 1:53PM POLICE confirm that an accident occurred this morning along the Nabouwalu Highway, claiming the second life from our roads this year.

The incident happened along Dama area in Bua.

It is understood, the victim was a passenger in a carrier which collided with a bus.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the carrier was heading towards Nabouwalu while the bus was heading towards Labasa when the accident occurred before 10am.

"We are still gathering more information as investigations continue," Ms Naisoro said.