Bua accident claims second victim

LUISA QIOLEVU
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Update: 1:53PM POLICE confirm that an accident occurred this morning along the Nabouwalu Highway, claiming the second life from our roads this year.

The incident happened along Dama area in Bua.

It is understood, the victim was a passenger in a carrier which collided with a bus.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the carrier was heading towards Nabouwalu while the bus was heading towards Labasa when the accident occurred before 10am.

"We are still gathering more information as investigations continue," Ms Naisoro said.








