Police appeal for help with rape case

Update: 1:50PM THE FIJI Police Force has again issued an appeal for information to the public to assist with the rape of a student at Holland Street in Suva last month.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said investigators would continue their focus on apprehending the suspect alleged to have committed the offence.

"We continue to ask members of the public to call Crime Stoppers on 919 if they have any information or saw anything that could assist our investigators is requested to call," Naisoro said.

"The information that you have could greatly assist us with our investigations."