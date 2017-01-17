Lautoka stabbing suspects charged

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:49PM POLICE have charged two men, one with assault and the other for theft after a fight in Kashmir, Lautoka two weeks ago.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisorio said the two were produced in court yesterday.

"The first accused was also injured during the scuffle whereby he was struck with a knife while the second accused who was charged with theft is alleged to have stolen a mobile phone belonging to one of the two men that they had allegedly threatened after they refused to give cigarettes," Naisoro said.

"The alleged circumstances surrounding the incident is that the two who were produced in court yesterday had approached two men asking for cigarettes and when they refused a fight broke out."

Naisoro said one of the victims allegedly brought a knife from their car and struck the accused.

The accused was treated in hospital later for injuries sustained during the fight.

"Upon his discharge he lodged a report against the two and subsequently the suspect in the stabbing case lodged a counter report of assault and theft against the other party," Naisoro said.

As a result, police conducted two investigations in response to both the accused and the victo,s complaint.

The investigation into allegations of assault was completed hence the charges and court appearance.

Police continue investigations into the second complaint.

"Since the carjacking case last year, mobile patrols had increased and there has not been any other major incident reported in the area," Naisoro said.