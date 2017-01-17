Lost at sea

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Leone Navuda (left) releases a bouquet of flowers into the ocean with close family members farewelling 22 year old Nemia Cakauvatu out at sea. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

IT was about 8am on December 21 last year.

With the sound of waves crashing on the shores of Galoa Village in Serua, Nemia Cakauvatu, 22, was getting ready for his much-anticipated fishing trip before Christmas.

The trip was to catch some fish to fetch extra cash for the festive season.

But little did he know that it was the last trip he would make with his cousins and uncles.

He failed to return home from that trip.

The group was getting ready to head out when Mr Cakauvatu's uncle, Remesio Qarau, returned to shore after exploring some areas to establish his snorkelling business.

Mr Qarau, 58, had experienced a strange incident while out at sea on the fateful morning of Mr Cakauvatu's disappearance.

"On my way out to sea, I met two villagers on their way back from fishing. I stopped to ask them how was their catch and they told me to go just a bit further as there was a lot of fish there so I went where they told me," he said.

"The water was crystal clear. On my way something triggered me to look at a log floating a few metres away from me. I saw something like a man standing on the piece of wood and moving.

"I turned my boat and went towards the wood only to find no one there and birds flying off. So I went to another place near that spot.

"When I was there, I looked back and saw someone standing on the wood and waving to me using his hat."

Mr Qarau said he thought one of the two men he met on his way had faced problems with their boat and was asking for help so he went towards the floating wood again.

"When I arrived there, no one was there."

He returned to the village to see Mr Cakauvatu and the group leaving for the fishing trip.

Mr Qarau had kept quiet about his hair-raising fishing experience that morning until the news of Mr Cakauvatu's disappearance.

"I don't believe in superstition but I had seen a person waving to me which was why I turned my boat and went back," he said.

"I saw it twice. He was using a cotton hat to wave to me and I came to know that Nemia had a similar hat. Some people said that it may have been his spirit but I don't believe in it."

Mr Cakauvatu and the group left the village at around 11am to fish in the same area.

When they reached the reef, the group got ready and Mr Cakauvatu was the fifth person out of the eight people to jump into the water.

Their boat started picking them up from the different spots they were diving in when the wind and currents started getting stronger.

Mr Cakauvatu's cousin, Leone Navuda, 14, who was also part of the trip said when they were picked up by the boat, their uncle thought Mr Cakauvatu had been fishing with them.

"He asked us and we said no. That was about 6pm. We looked around and couldn't find Nemia so we went to shore and came back with two boats and searched the area but still we couldn't find him.

"There wasn't even any sign of him around where we dived. We felt scared again."

Mr Cakauvatu had disappeared.

With the search for him proving futile, villagers decided to perform a traditional iTaukei ceremony to help recover Mr Cakauvatu's body from the sea as they had felt by then that he had drowned.

But the unusual happened.

The ceremony which is hardly known to fail had failed in this case, like it did when the headman of Vunitogoloa Village in Rakiraki disappeared while on a fishing trip on the night of August 31, 2016.

Mr Cakauvatu's sister, Sera Moli, said the family had presented a traditional apology to the Mataqali Sake (clan) and tribe at their village in a bid to retrieve her brother's body, however it was futile.

"We had the whole family together to traditionally ask for forgiveness especially if they have any differences from the past that they were still holding on to," she said.

The search for the missing man was called off after seven days.

Ms Moli said her brother's disappearance had raised a lot of questions, including whether it was the work of evil spirits.

"We are all still baffled as to how his body was not retrieved despite the traditional ceremony being performed."

A memorial service was held on the beach a day after the search for Mr Cakauvatu was called off.

His relatives and villagers also went out to the spot where he disappeared from and left wreaths in the sea.

Mr Cakauvatu and his partner of one year, Camere Ravouvou were expecting their first child in May this year.

The disappearance of Mr Cakauvatu has left his partner wondering how she would raise their child without a father.

"We first met while we worked together at a company in Navua last year. We loved each other so much and I never once thought that it would turn out this way," she said.

"He always wished that we have a daughter but now it will be very unfortunate for us because our child will never see him."

Mr Cakauvatu's disappearance four days before Christmas last year has left a deep wound in the hearts and minds of his immediate family, friends and villagers.

Further aggravating the wounds is the fact that his body has not been found, something the family was looking forward to in order to accord him a proper funeral.

Like some other cases of people disappearing without any trace, the disappearance of Mr Cakauvatu will also remain a mystery and something to talk about in his village and other corners of Fiji.