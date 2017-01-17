Convicted Thai surrenders travel documents

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lum Bing outside the Suva High Court yesterday. Picture: RAMA

THE High Court in Suva yesterday ordered one of the Thai nationals convicted and sentenced for human trafficking charges in 2013 to surrender all his travel documents.

Lum Bing appeared before Justice Achala Wengappuli.

Bing was convicted of two counts of trafficking in persons but he had appealed against the court's judgment.

His sentence and conviction was set aside in September last year following the judgment by the Fiji Court of Appeal.

The Appeals Court had ruled that the misdirection of the elements of the offence was a basic error and ordered a retrial.

Bing is represented by defence counsel, Barbara Malimali.

Justice Wengappuli amended the condition of the accused's bail in court yesterday.

He said the accused was earlier released on bail but he had only indicated thawwt the accused should not travel outside of Viti Levu.

Justice Wengappuli informed the defence that he wanted to amend his ruling to disallow the accused from travelling out of the country.

Ms Malimali did not object to this amendment and said her client's passport was with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

State counsel, Meli Vosawale confirmed the passport was in the possession of the police Criminal Investigations Department.

Justice Wengappuli also advised the State to provide all personal details of the translator so the court registry could take appropriate action.

The High Court had earlier ordered for the inclusion of Thai and Mandarin translators in the case.

Bing's bail has been extended.