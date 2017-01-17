Fiji Time: 4:05 AM on Wednesday 18 January

Police health and deaths

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

COMMISSIONER of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho is committed to looking into the health and well-being of police officers following the death of a fellow comrade who was buried on Saturday.

Brig-Gen Qiliho and senior officers bade farewell to PC Tevita Tukana at his village in Yavuna, Nawaka, Nadi.

Mr Tukana had been facing health issues before being called to rest on January 4.

"The health and well-being of my officers is an area of concern to me because I am losing them at a young age when they are deemed the most productive," Brig-Gen Qiliho said in a statement.

"Not only do we lose a valuable member of our institution, but what is even more difficult to see is the young families they leave behind and this is why I am prioritising the need to address the health of my officers."

Mr Tukana had served at the Totogo Police Station in Suva and was described as a loyal and friendly officer who was committed to work despite his ailment.








