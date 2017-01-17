Fiji Time: 4:06 AM on Wednesday 18 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

New counsel

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

A BUSINESSMAN charged with money laundering amounting to $1.6 million has engaged a new legal counsel, Iqbal Khan.

Aidong Zhang appeared before Magistrate Makereta Mua in the Magistrates Court in Suva yesterday. Mr Khan also appeared for the first time for his client yesterday.

Ms Mua yesterday granted the State time to file full disclosures.

Mr Zhang is charged with one count of obtaining property by deception and one count of money laundering amounting to $1.6m.

The alleged offences took place between June 1, 2014 and January 31, 2016.

The accused was alleged to have obtained $1,240,740.74 from another businessman on the pretext of acquiring a housing property in Suva.

Mr Zhang's bail has been extended. He will reappear in court on March 9.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63860.6196
JPY 55.897952.8979
GBP 0.40050.3925
EUR 0.45630.4443
NZD 0.68890.6559
AUD 0.65100.6260
USD 0.48630.4693

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Breaking barriers
  2. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove
  3. Convicted Thai surrenders travel documents
  4. Reddy: No new reforms
  5. Kings join the race
  6. Brief showers forecast
  7. Bua accident claims second victim
  8. Jannat beats cancer
  9. Wheels on roads
  10. Regional security on forum agenda

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  3. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  4. Ryan wasn't a choice Wednesday (11 Jan)
  5. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  6. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted Thursday (12 Jan)
  7. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  8. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  9. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)