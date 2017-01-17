New counsel

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lawyer Iqbal Khan (left) with his client Aidong Zhang outside the Suva court yesterday. Picture: RAMA

A BUSINESSMAN charged with money laundering amounting to $1.6 million has engaged a new legal counsel, Iqbal Khan.

Aidong Zhang appeared before Magistrate Makereta Mua in the Magistrates Court in Suva yesterday. Mr Khan also appeared for the first time for his client yesterday.

Ms Mua yesterday granted the State time to file full disclosures.

Mr Zhang is charged with one count of obtaining property by deception and one count of money laundering amounting to $1.6m.

The alleged offences took place between June 1, 2014 and January 31, 2016.

The accused was alleged to have obtained $1,240,740.74 from another businessman on the pretext of acquiring a housing property in Suva.

Mr Zhang's bail has been extended. He will reappear in court on March 9.