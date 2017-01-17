Fiji Time: 4:05 AM on Wednesday 18 January

Jioji to testify

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

THE Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) will make an application to call another prosecution witness in the case of suspended Opposition parliamentarian, Ratu Isoa Tikoca.

FICAC counsel, Rashmi Aslam highlighted this in court yesterday as the hearing went into its sixth day before Magistrate Makereta Mua at the Magistrates Court in Suva.

Ratu Isoa is facing charges of failing to declare his liabilities before the 2014 General Election.

Mr Aslam confirmed in court that the witness would be Fonua Jioji who was in-charge of accounts for the Fiji High Commission office in Papua New Guinea during Ratu Isoa's tenure as Fiji's High Commissioner to PNG.

It is alleged that upon his nomination by the Social Democratic Liberal Party as a candidate for the 2014 election, Ratu Isoa failed to declare the liability and the amount of the liability to the registrar, the permanent secretary responsible for the elections.

The trial continues today.








