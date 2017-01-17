Sigatoka Hospital's refurbished lab opens

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Member of Korean National Assembly Gwang-Lim Kim during the opening of the refurbished Sigatoka Hospital Laboratory yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

SIGATOKA Hospital's newly refurbished laboratory will also offer tuberculosis diagnosis paving the way for enhanced medical care at the Coral Coast town.

Funded by the Korea International Co-operation Agency (KOICA), the lab was opened by Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Alexander O'Connor yesterday.

He said the new-look facility and services were made possible through the partnership of KOICA and Zero Tuberculosis World of Korea and the National TB program.

"The refurbishment of the laboratory in Sigatoka to establish a TB microscopy laboratory is an example of our Patient-centered approach," he said.

"The people of this region in Nadroga Navosa will no longer need to travel to our main centres in Lautoka or Suva.

"TB diagnosis is now simplified with processes closer to where the patient resides, thereby decreasing diagnostic delays, lost to follow-up of patients, saving patients resources that ultimately improves our detection rate and treatment success rate.

"The laboratory will also assist in the early diagnosis of infectious diseases."

The refurbishment cost $60,000.