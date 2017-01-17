Fiji Time: 4:06 AM on Wednesday 18 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sigatoka Hospital's refurbished lab opens

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

SIGATOKA Hospital's newly refurbished laboratory will also offer tuberculosis diagnosis paving the way for enhanced medical care at the Coral Coast town.

Funded by the Korea International Co-operation Agency (KOICA), the lab was opened by Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Alexander O'Connor yesterday.

He said the new-look facility and services were made possible through the partnership of KOICA and Zero Tuberculosis World of Korea and the National TB program.

"The refurbishment of the laboratory in Sigatoka to establish a TB microscopy laboratory is an example of our Patient-centered approach," he said.

"The people of this region in Nadroga Navosa will no longer need to travel to our main centres in Lautoka or Suva.

"TB diagnosis is now simplified with processes closer to where the patient resides, thereby decreasing diagnostic delays, lost to follow-up of patients, saving patients resources that ultimately improves our detection rate and treatment success rate.

"The laboratory will also assist in the early diagnosis of infectious diseases."

The refurbishment cost $60,000.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63860.6196
JPY 55.897952.8979
GBP 0.40050.3925
EUR 0.45630.4443
NZD 0.68890.6559
AUD 0.65100.6260
USD 0.48630.4693

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Breaking barriers
  2. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove
  3. Convicted Thai surrenders travel documents
  4. Reddy: No new reforms
  5. Kings join the race
  6. Brief showers forecast
  7. Bua accident claims second victim
  8. Jannat beats cancer
  9. Wheels on roads
  10. Regional security on forum agenda

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  3. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  4. Ryan wasn't a choice Wednesday (11 Jan)
  5. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  6. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted Thursday (12 Jan)
  7. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  8. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  9. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)