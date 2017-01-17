Fiji Time: 4:05 AM on Wednesday 18 January

School gender project

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

REPRESENTATIVES from Youth Champs for Mental Health in association with other civil society organisations are venturing on to a new research project based on gender bullying in schools.

The project is believed to be the first of its kind to be conducted in the country.

YC4MH president Lionel Rogers said the research was not limited to whether the student was male or female.

"This includes lesbians, gays, bisexual and transgender because they too face some form of bullying in schools," he said.

Mr Rogers said the success of the project could see the project being conducted Pacific wide.

"This will enable us to get real life stories and the challenges they face in schools.

"Provided all goes well, two representatives will then go on to a neighbouring Pacific Island country where they will work in collaboration with civil society organisations there to carry out the project."

With the Western Division recording the highest number of suicide and attempted suicide cases, Mr Rogers said more efforts needed to be placed in helping those from the division seeking better solutions to their problems as opposed to suicide.








