Waste water project nears completion

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image WAF crew members constructing a manhole at Natokowaqa in Lautoka. Picture: Supplied

ABOUT 80 households in Natokowaqa, Lautoka will benefit from a waste water project when it completes.

The project, conducted by the Water Authority of Fiji, began in October 2016 to address sewage issues faced by residents of the community.

WAF's chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said they were committed to providing clean water and sanitation to all Fijians.

"The authority worked closely with the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Housing Authority of Fiji as well as the Lautoka City Council to address the sewage problem faced by the residents in Natokowaqa," he said.

WAF site supervisor Ratu Tevita Tuimacilai said the project encompassed five phases.

"Phase 1 covered 12 houses and as we speak, the houses are now connected to the system, with 99 per cent of the work completed. The remaining one per cent is the reinstatement program, which is happening right now," he said.

"Phase 2 focused on installing mains and phase three covered another 12 households, while Phase 4 saw the team covering 16 households.

"Phase 5A and 5B covered six households each while Phase 5C covered another five households.

"A total of 66 sewer chambers and 15 manholes were constructed, as well as 700 metres of sewer pipes being laid in the area."

Natokowaqa resident Sailasa Kurukuru, 45, said they were happy to see the project nearing completion.

"This project is very good because previously there was only one sewer line but now we are glad to have individual sewer lines connected to our homes," he said.

"When other houses got blocked, my compound faced the full brunt of things.

"This project is really a great help to the people in this area and I am really thankful to the Water Authority of Fiji for the hard work," said Mr Kurukuru.

The project is expected to be completed by January 24.