Jannat beats cancer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tammana Jannat receives a gift from BSP Lautoka branch manager Madhu Kumar. PIC: KALESI MELE

AT 11 years old, Tammana Jannat is a cancer survivor.

When she was two, she was diagnosed with leukemia and had to undergo chemotherapy.

Her mother, Tasreem Sanam, said seeing her child always weak took a toll on her.

"When she was first diagnosed, I didn't know what to do. I was in shock," she said.

"Everything was chaotic back then and my relationship with my husband wasn't stable either but we pulled through.

"Now, my daughter is OK but it still doesn't mean we are out of the woods yet. Anything can happen. This is cancer."

For six years, Tammana's life revolved around visits to the hospital, and she was confined to few family visits at a time as not to be overwhelmed by the hype of activities around the home.

"Her chemo finished in 2014 and we were happy. I'm glad because for a while now, she has had the chance to live like a normal girl, one that is not restricted by her health.

"Last year we were informed that there were signs of the cancer returning and I tell you no parent wants to hear that. It's heartbreaking having to go to the hospital and undergo checks again.

"We did what was necessary and the doctor gave us the all clear much to our relief."

Looking back on their challenges, Ms Sanam said all that mattered was that her daughter was well.