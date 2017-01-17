Fiji Time: 4:06 AM on Wednesday 18 January

Dangerous crossing

Shayal Devi
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

MORE than 100 children from three villages in Nadroga are at risk of injury because of the decrepit state of the rail bridge they use to attend classes at Nalagi District School.

School manager and Taukei Nalagi, Savenaca Driu said children from Nadrala, Nawamagi and Naroro villages were affected.

"We have lost livestock because of missing planks on the bridge," he said.

"Young animals have fallen through the gaps to their death and our fear is young students can suffer serious injury as well."

Mr Driu said he had written several letters to relevant authorities asking for the crossing which was built in 1908 to be fixed.

"The school term is about to start but no one has responded and the bridge continues to deteriorate. This is an important crossing because when the bridge at Yalavou was under repair, all vehicles were detoured this way, so all of inland Kavanagasau had to come this way to get in and out of this area."

Questions sent to FRA on the issue remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.








