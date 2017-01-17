Farmers need help

/ Front page / News

A GROUP of rice farmers from Qelewaqa in Labasa are still waiting to hear from the Ministry of Agriculture on their request for a ploughing machine for use on the farms to help ease the workload.

Qelewaqa rice farmer, Sudama Nand said they had been waiting for the ministry's assistance since last year.

"Our land has been left idle for some time now and we need a ploughing machine to help us plough the land and get back to work," he said.

"I have visited their office here in Labasa so many times but nothing has been done and so I took a trip to Suva last year and again the beginning of this year with the hope of meeting up with their minister but I was unfortunate as I was told that the minister was out for a meeting.

"All they do is listen to us and they cannot do what they promised us to do but instead they tell us to come back to them some other time."

Mr Nand said they received a ploughing machine from the ministry two years ago which cost them $28.75 per hour compared with the private ploughing machine which would cost them $140 per hour.

"We have been asking for a ploughing machine from the ministry as it is much cheaper than the private ploughing machine so we can work on ploughing our rice farms.

"Having to spend a lot of money on ploughing our rice farms for two seasons is too much for us and we would not have any growth as we plant seasonal rice and I need a quick response from the ministry to help us get a ploughing machine this season as we too need money to start off this year."

Karishma Deo said she needed a ploughing machine so she could start work on her rice field.

"We need to work on getting some rice planted but first the ministry has to help us in getting a ploughing machine as private machines are too costly," she said.

The Agriculture Ministry is yet to respond to email queries sent by this newspaper last week and attempts made to obtain comments yesterday also proved futile.