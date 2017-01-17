Fiji Time: 4:05 AM on Wednesday 18 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Relief for single mother

Luisa Qiolevu
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

SINGLE mum Geeta Wati thanked a few good Samaritans for helping her send her son to school this year.

The 46-year-old mother who lives with her 13-year-old son at Namara squatter settlement in Labasa said she faced many difficulties in the past and was thankful for the huge help from good Samaritans.

"I am so happy that people have come up to help me, even though they are not my family but they offered to help," she said.

Ms Wati said she was worried about where to get her son's school stationery from this year but the good Samaritans who came in to help had erased all her worries.

"I can now sleep well at night knowing that my son will go to school and begin on the normal starting date," she said.

"I would like to thank everyone who helped us and I wish that they may continue to flourish in whatever work they do and may their families be blessed always."

Ms Wati said her prayer for this year had been answered and she looked forward to getting a job this year.

"I now look forward to a great year ahead of us now that my prayers are answered and I hope that I will get a job to help support us through the year.

"We receive $30 as social welfare assistance which is quite good but I still feel that I need a job so I can provide more things for my son."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63860.6196
JPY 55.897952.8979
GBP 0.40050.3925
EUR 0.45630.4443
NZD 0.68890.6559
AUD 0.65100.6260
USD 0.48630.4693

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Breaking barriers
  2. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove
  3. Convicted Thai surrenders travel documents
  4. Reddy: No new reforms
  5. Kings join the race
  6. Brief showers forecast
  7. Bua accident claims second victim
  8. Jannat beats cancer
  9. Wheels on roads
  10. Regional security on forum agenda

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tragic end to village trip Wednesday (11 Jan)
  2. Brothers appear for alleged assault, granted bail Saturday (14 Jan)
  3. Barber opens new $75k investment Friday (13 Jan)
  4. Ryan wasn't a choice Wednesday (11 Jan)
  5. Police investigate officer's testimony Friday (13 Jan)
  6. Kinoya sinkhole discovery, traffic restricted Thursday (12 Jan)
  7. Tractor to help farmers overcome labour shortage Friday (13 Jan)
  8. Institution faces probe Friday (13 Jan)
  9. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  10. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)