Relief for single mother

SINGLE mum Geeta Wati thanked a few good Samaritans for helping her send her son to school this year.

The 46-year-old mother who lives with her 13-year-old son at Namara squatter settlement in Labasa said she faced many difficulties in the past and was thankful for the huge help from good Samaritans.

"I am so happy that people have come up to help me, even though they are not my family but they offered to help," she said.

Ms Wati said she was worried about where to get her son's school stationery from this year but the good Samaritans who came in to help had erased all her worries.

"I can now sleep well at night knowing that my son will go to school and begin on the normal starting date," she said.

"I would like to thank everyone who helped us and I wish that they may continue to flourish in whatever work they do and may their families be blessed always."

Ms Wati said her prayer for this year had been answered and she looked forward to getting a job this year.

"I now look forward to a great year ahead of us now that my prayers are answered and I hope that I will get a job to help support us through the year.

"We receive $30 as social welfare assistance which is quite good but I still feel that I need a job so I can provide more things for my son."