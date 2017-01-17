Bishop Winston opens kindergarten

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Bishop Winston Halapua second from left) jions parents and teachers of St Mary's Primary School and and Reverend Gerald Billings (far right) at the opening of their kindergarten. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

TEACHERS and staff members of St Mary's Primary School in Labasa yesterday celebrated the opening of their new kindergarten.

The kindergarten will help cater for more than 70 children from the Labasa Town area.

The school also received a $5000 Government grant to help with the establishment.

Chief guest at the opening ceremony, Anglican Church's Bishop Winston Halapua said that education had proved to be a stepping stone to a better future.

"Speaking as an educationalist, I would require all of us as parents and teachers to work together and help our children achieve their dreams," he said.

Bishop Winston said children needed a safe and free environment to learn.

"It is God's mission for us to provide all this for our children and we are its instruments to make it happen for them," he said.

"In Fiji, like many nations in the world, we will hear of a lot of violence every day through the media and let us not pretend to talk about stopping violence in public when children see violence at home."

Bishop Winston said the pre-schools were part of education, from formation to primary school and further on to secondary school. He said the new school would help mould a certain child to achieve the best in the future.

"So let's begin afresh this new year and let us bless this place so every child will be moulded up to the best God has given to the child and on my work as leader of the church, I will bless the vanua so all activities that will take place in this compound will be a blessing," Bishop Winston said.