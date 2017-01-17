Support for women empowerment and equality

/ Front page / News

THE Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum has raised its support for women empowerment and gender equality.

During the 2nd APPF Women Parliamentarians Forum in Sigatoka, Speaker of Parliament and APPF executive committee chairperson Dr Jiko Luveni said the forum wanted to ensure women's participation in nation building.

"The APPF is convinced that the forum and its members can play an important role in ensuring women's participation at all levels of politics and public life and in examining strategies that are specific and measurable to achieve our objective," she said.

Discussions during the forum, she said, with women delegates from 21 countries included raising the profile of gender equality and empowerment of women and girls among member countries.

Dr Jiko Luveni said the effort to raise the profile of women came with its own challenges.

"A major challenge before us in addressing these issues is that in order to become leaders in politics, in government, business or community development work — whatever we do, we must do it twice as well as men to be thought half as good.

"We are all aware of that situation and these perceptions motivate us women to continue to reach new heights.

"It is the reason women have a central role to play in efforts to achieve sustainable development and we must be given the opportunity to do this leadership level to make it happen.

"One of the targets of the 2030 Agenda, under Sustainable Development Goal 5 is to ensure women's full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision making in political economic and public life.

"This issue is not just about equity, it is about making full use of the enormous capacity that women have so as to strengthen our communities and national institutions."

The women delegates have proposed a motion to make the APPF Women's Parliamentary Meeting a permanent fixture of the annual forum.