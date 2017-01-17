FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

A YOUNG man smartly walks into a popular mall with a colleague and a friend after an evening gym session to pick up a few supplies.

His colleague happened to be barefoot but continued on, up the escalator to the second floor.

There, he was stopped by a security officer and told he was not allowed there because he didn't have shoes on.

When asked why, the security personnel said it was a directive from the management.

Appalled, the colleague obliged and walked out.

Beachcomber heard that he tried to see if there was a notice anywhere in the building that prohibited this.

None!

The colleague thought the rule was a form of discrimination for those who find shoes, even a pair of flip flops, a luxury.

But if it is a genuine matter of occupational health and safety, which the colleague presumed it would be, it needs to be made known and clearly.

He suggests that they put up a sign that says so and help customers avoid the embarrassment of being turned away from the mall just because they walked in barefoot.

Simple!