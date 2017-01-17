Regional security on forum agenda

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (2nd from left) with Cambodia's member of commission on foreign affairs SreyMom Ban at the 25th Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum in Sigatoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

NATIONAL security is the most essential function of any Government, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

While opening the 25th Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) in Sigatoka yesterday, he said the 21 member States of the forum would agree with the importance of national security.

Mr Bainimarama said information related to public safety and wellbeing was vital and must be managed with transparency and efficiency and that economic security and national security was intrinsically linked.

"We cannot be prosperous if we are besieged by crime, corruption and internal or external threats, either by state actors or criminal and terror organisations," he said.

"It is our sacred duty to protect the men, women and children of our respective countries and that is best achieved by promoting peace and security at a regional and international level because there is no operating in isolation in the current global security landscape.

"Conflict can spill over to reach any corner of the globe at any time.

"Criminals operate in cyber-landscapes irrespective of national borders and outside of geographic limitations.

"And many existing laws, regulations and tactics are woefully out of date and irrelevant to the evolving threats we face."

Mr Bainimarama said this was why the forum was important.

"Here we can deepen the trust and security co-operation among our nations and find solutions that can save valuable time in preventing transnational crimes.

"Here we can share strategies that have been effective, and explain pitfalls that should be avoided.

"Here we can lay the groundwork for the next phase of regional security by strengthening existing frameworks and systems, and preparing the next generation for the challenges not yet upon us.

"The stakes could not be higher."

The 25th APPF three-day meeting at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa focuses on the forum's support and actions in implementing Sustainable Development Goal 16.