Reddy: No new reforms

THE Ministry of Education does not wish to introduce any new reforms this academic year but plans to improve the existing ones to see that it works.

This was confirmed by Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy while visiting Wainiyavu Primary School in the interior of Namosi yesterday.

Dr Reddy said there were also plans to consolidate reforms that had similar objectives and visions.

He said this year's aim was to see that parents were involved in their child's learning.

"This year we won't be doing any new reforms, but we are currently working on the existing ones and getting them to work," he said.

"We are consolidating the reforms. This year, we are emphasising a lot on the parental engagement framework."

Dr Reddy also confirmed that all primary schools located in the maritime islands, which are classified in the Eastern Division, would by now receive milk and Weet-Bix which was to be given to Year 1 students of these schools.

He said those in the interior and rural areas on Viti Levu were supposed to receive their allocation yesterday.

The distribution of milk and Weet-Bix to Year 1 students was part of the ministry's reform in 2015.

Dr Reddy said all 715 primary schools and 117 high schools across the country should by now receive their textbook allocations.

"Textbooks have gone to all schools. We have been sending textbooks since November, but we have been asking them to give us some details on textbook returns," he said.

"But we gave extra textbooks to all schools."

Dr Reddy said schools that used to face shortage of teachers, which was a familiar case in maritime schools, should not be experiencing this problem as the ministry had looked into this area.

"Schools with less than four teachers have got some more teachers and this case happens mostly in the Eastern Division, in the maritime divisions," he said.