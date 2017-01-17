Power supply for all schools, says minister

/ Front page / News

ALL schools in Fiji without any source of power supply will receive it.

This was the message delivered to students and teachers of Wainiyavu Primary School, located at the border of Namosi and Navosa.

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy, while giving a generator to the school in the interior of Namosi, said Government was working on improving education standards in rural and maritime schools.

The students attend composite classes.

"Seventy-three generators were given out last year, there is no school in Fiji that will not have light and power," said Dr Reddy.

School teacher Siteri Drivanavulau said it was an emotional experience to witness students eagerly anticipating to learn and see how the generator would assist in their education.

"The numbers present here today is small, but we know that this kind gesture will assist hundreds and thousands of students in the coming future," she said.

"We're excited to see that these developments are reaching schools usually forgotten."

Meanwhile, Dr Reddy also urged all education stakeholders to assist their school teachers, management and students in this new academic year.

"We don't want outside stakeholders to say 'I will leave it to the school'. No, please come and support the school, teachers and management," he said.

He also called on managers and head teachers to work on utilising school grants properly.

"All the money should be used to enhance the learning environment of students in schools. Funds should never be misused. We are encouraging parents to motivate their children in the importance of education," Dr Reddy said.