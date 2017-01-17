Wheels on roads

/ Front page / News

WITH Fiji being a developing country, maintaining the road network system to cater for the number of vehicles is a challenge, says Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) chief executive officer John Hutchinson.

Mr Hutchinson said the increased number of vehicles and the congestion it causes on the roads was a major hurdle for the FRA and its operations.

"The number of vehicles coming into the country is driven by demand and there is no quotas set on the number of vehicles coming into the country," he said.

"Fiji is a developing country with a thriving economy and people are becoming more affluent, Fijians are aspirational people that want to spend their money on things and vehicles are one of these things.

"We can't deny their right to have ownership of vehicles and the challenge for us as the statutory body is to be able to manage the consequences of having those vehicles on the road."

This newspaper had earlier reported that Fiji had about 114,000 vehicles with a little more than 7500km of roads.

Mr Hutchinson said Fiji's growing population also contributed to the increasing demand for public and private transportation.

"Fiji is approaching 900,000 people. As conditions improve and roads improve and Fiji develops, people's expectations grow and develop as well so our challenge moving forward is meeting and exceeding the public's perceptions and expectations."

He said a reccurring problem that also affected the road network was the systematic overloading of vehicles.

"The road network suffers. We do our best and design roads for a 25-year life span and when you have this combination of increased number of vehicles and overloading on our roads, the design life goes from 25 years to three or four years.

"Clearly, if the roads are wearing out in three to four years that becomes an unsustainable practice and that is why you have seen the emphasis from ourselves, the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and the Government on fixing the overloading issue because we just can't keep going on the way we are."

