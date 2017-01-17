Brief showers forecast

/ Front page / News

Update: 10:05PM BRIEF showers are forecast over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group.

The weather bulletin issued at 7.30pm from the National Weather Forecasting Centre Nadi has also forecast fine weather elsewhere, apart from afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms.

Mariners are advised of moderate south to southeast winds and moderate seas.

For Wednesday, fine weather apart from brief showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.

The weather office also forecasts afternoon or evening showers elsewhere.