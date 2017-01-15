Police couple want to inspire their children

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image WPC Viniana Mele with her husband SC Maciu Temo during the funeral of a comrade at Yavuna, Nawaka, Nadi. Picture: Supplied/Fiji Police Force

Update: 5:31PM A FIJI Police Force couple hopes their achievement will be a motivation to three of their four children who are girls.

Married officers SC Maciu Temo and WPC Viniana Mele became the first couple to be part of a firing party in a proud and solemn tradition to farewell a fallen comrade, an act of final respect bestowed to an officer of the Fiji Police Force.

The inclusion of women officers in less traditional policing roles within the institution is fast becoming a trend and WPC Mele said when she was chosen to be a member of the firing party, there was no hesitation about taking up the challenge.

"I've been in quarter guards so when I was chosen by our Sargent Major I was excited because it gave me an opportunity to try something new.

"It was even more exciting when I knew that I was going to be a part of the squad with my husband and with his experience I knew I could do this with his help," WPC Mele said.

SC Temo who originally hails from Matokana, Ono-i-Lau is a member of the K9 Unit based in Lautoka and prior to his transfer to the West was based at the Police Special Response Unit in Nasinu whereby such activities was a norm.

The Force is an institution that believes in allowing its personnel to achieve lifetime goals and for the couple, while it may have come by chance it is definitely something that can be ticked off their list of lifetime achievements.